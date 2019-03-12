MEIL featured in Limca, Asia books of records

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Infrastructure company, Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has received two prestigious awards for its extraordinary excellence. The two awards - Limca Book of National Records and Asia Book of Records were given to the company for its outstanding achievement of completing Power Sub-station in a record of seven months.

The infrastructure company managed to complete its project given by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), five months ahead of the scheduled deadline while fulfilling all the necessary quality parameters. This is the second time MEIL is being featured in the Limca Book.