Lok Sabha elections: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao begins campaign from Karimnagar

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will sound Lok Sabha poll bugle from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat on March 17.

12th March 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will sound Lok Sabha poll bugle from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat on March 17. He will address the second meeting on March 19 at Nizamabad.  Rao directed the MLAs to mobilise not less than 2 lakh people to each public meeting. Speaking to party MLAs at the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, he said that the Congress MLAs have been joining the pink party on their own and it makes no difference even if the Opposition boycotted the Council elections to be held on Tuesday. 

Rao also reportedly hinted that another six Congress MLAs are expected to join the party soon taking the total to 10 MLAs. “We are not forcing anyone to join TRS,” Rao reportedly told the MLAs. 
Rao said that the party was welcoming the Congress MLAs into TRS, if they had the capability of resigning and contesting again. So far, four Congress MLAs joined TRS. 

Rao hinted that the number would go up to ten. 
On the Congress’ decision to boycott the Council polls, Chandrasekhar Rao said even if the Congress participated in the elections it would have get only ten votes.  “Even though the Congress is boycotting the polls, we have to take part in the elections seriously,” Rao told the MLAs.He allotted the preferences to each MLA and allotted 21 MLAs to each MLC candidate. The TRS will be contesting in four seats and its partner AIMIM in one seat. 

Rao also issued directions to MLAs on how to caste their votes. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that all the five candidates would emerge victorious in the biennial elections. During the meeting, Rao also directed the MLAs to take the responsibility of ensuring victory of TRS Lok Sabha candidates. Rao exuded confidence that the TRS along with AIMIM would win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats.

After holding the meeting, Rao also conducted mock polling for the MLC elections at the Telangana Bhavan and ‘exercised his franchise’ along with other MLAs, as per the preferences. Another round of mock poll will be held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday morning. Later, all the TRS MLAs will reach the Assembly in a bus from Telangana Bhavan to exercise their franchise. 

