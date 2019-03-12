Will probe allegations of bribing voters: Telangana CEO to political parties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of complaints from political parties that the major parties in the State have been found to be indulging in the large-scale distribution of liquor and money and administering wages to workers brought to their public meetings, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar Monday assured that action will be initiated on each of the cases. The CEO also assured the political representatives that his team will implement all suggestions made by them.

He has suggested making complaints via a cVigil app on any kind of Model Code violations. He assured action against parties supplying its workers with liquor during party meetings which lead to nuisance. Speaking to media after holding a meeting with representatives of political parties on Monday, he said a team of officials from Election Commission of India (ECI) will be visiting Hyderabad from March 14 to 16 to the check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) and hold meetings with officials on poll preparedness in the State.

CEO also said that keeping in mind the upcoming summer season, shaded areas will be provided to voters and open areas will be covered at the polling stations. Additionally, drinking water arrangements will also be made along with ORS packets. With regards to filing of nominations, only six working days are available starting March 18 and till March 25, and nominations will not be accepted on March 21 considering it is the Holi festival and on March 25 which is a Sunday. And the nominations will be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm only on all the working days.

Rajat Kumar also met Chief Secretary S K Joshi on Monday and requested him to fill the posts of 12 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) which have been lying vacant. With regard to voter enrolment, representatives have suggested giving clarification up to which date the names can be enrolled by eligible voters. Informing about how only a handful of officers -- who have only recently been appointed -- have been missing from duty, the CEO assured that strict instructions were issued to all to report by Tuesday, to avoid any action against them.