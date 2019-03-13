Home States Telangana

CEO makes headway against Model Code of Conduct violations

Telangana chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar has informed that a ban has been imposed on use of official vehicles by political functionaries for non-official purposes.

Vote

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following the model code of conduct being enforced across the State, authorities have removed 4,098 wall writings, 29,526 posters, 975 cutouts, 11,485 banners, 3,498 flags and 7,308 other materials across the 33 districts in under 24 hours.

The photographs of national and state functionaries have also been removed from official websites of the State departments and the Information and Technology department has been directed to confirm compliance. The toll-free number 1950 is back in operation, in addition to 24x7 control rooms being activated in all districts within 24 hours of the election announcement.

Model Code of Conduct

