Just one in 100 animal cruelty cases chargesheeted in Hyderabad: Activist

HYDERABAD: As animal cruelty cases skyrocket in Hyderabad, litigants and animal activists note that when it comes to the legal battle to find convictions for the accused, only 1 in 100 cases end up with filing of a charge-sheet. This is especially true for dog poisoning cases like the ones seen recently at Malaysian Township in Kukatpally.

Experts note that the issue arises mainly due to the lack of evidence. “Even though the laws against animal poisoning are stringent, the bodies of the dogs or any other animal are found after almost a week. They are simply thrown in the garbage and noticed after the body has begun decaying making any conclusive evidence perish,” noted Apoorva K, Cruelty Response Manager from HSI.

The city on an average gets 2-3 cases of alleged dog poisoning every two week. However most don’t even make it to the FIR as bodies of dogs are identified too late and people become hesitant to pursue the case. Moreover, only mass cullings like the ones taken place in Malaysian Township, or in Moula Ali and Ghatkesar make for more hue and cry.

“Even the police are not sensitive to these cases where their first reaction is that it is only a dog. As per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, most offences come under non-cognizable offences which are less serious. However, when any animal is poisoned, the case turns cognizable, which means the charge sheet must be filed in 90 days like any other serious offence. However they are prolonged endlessly,” added Apoorva.

At present no poisoning cases have been chargesheeted in Hyderabad. Infact, other kinds of cruelty also see a lackadaisical attitude from authorities. Even HSI this year got only four cases out of many FIRs it lodged under trial at the court.

Improve safety of animals at slaughterhouses: HC

Hyderabad: A bench of Telangana HC Tuesday directed the Centre and State governments to take steps ensuring closure of unlicensed abattoirs and to permit transportation of animals such as cattle and sheep in vehicles only if there was a permit order issued by competent authority. Besides, it also directed to ensure animals are certified by a veterinary doctor or inspector prior to being sent to slaughter houses.