CM Chandrasekhar Rao wants irrigation works expedited

Published: 13th March 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

TRS supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. ( Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday said that the construction of ongoing projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Khammam districts need to be expedited and completed at the earliest. Rao suggested that in the event of a reduction of water flow in the projects on Krishna river, alternative arrangements had to be made to provide water from River Godavari to the projects.

He also directed the officials to prepare project operation manuals. At a review meeting with officials at Telangana Bhavan on the ongoing irrigation projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Khammam districts, the CM directed the officials to lift water there to a max ht of 195 m, so that entire Khammam district can get water.

