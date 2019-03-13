Home States Telangana

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to campaign in the Telangana

 In the recently concluded national emergency meeting, the party has decided to give out the list of candidates for BJP in the State on March 15. 

Published: 13th March 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding its meagre presence in the State, the BJP is set to have at least ten meetings addressed by its star campaigners -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah. In the next four weeks, Modi will be electioneering in four public meetings while Shah will address in six, BJP’s State unit president K Laxman announced at a press meet here.  “We are expecting Modiji to address at least three meetings. He will address one meeting in Hyderabad for sure. It will be mostly after March 20,” said Laxman.

In the recently concluded national emergency meeting, the party has decided to give out the list of candidates for BJP in the State on March 15. “We will hold a core committee meeting on March 14 after which announcement of contestants will be done. We will be contesting in all the 17 seats and we are seeing at least three to four aspirants for every constituency,” Laxman added. It is learnt that there is serious lobbying going on for Secunderabad, Chevella and Malkajgiri constituencies. BJP senior leader G Kishan Reddy announced his decision to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana BJP Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections '

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp