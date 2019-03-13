Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to campaign in the Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding its meagre presence in the State, the BJP is set to have at least ten meetings addressed by its star campaigners -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah. In the next four weeks, Modi will be electioneering in four public meetings while Shah will address in six, BJP’s State unit president K Laxman announced at a press meet here. “We are expecting Modiji to address at least three meetings. He will address one meeting in Hyderabad for sure. It will be mostly after March 20,” said Laxman.

In the recently concluded national emergency meeting, the party has decided to give out the list of candidates for BJP in the State on March 15. “We will hold a core committee meeting on March 14 after which announcement of contestants will be done. We will be contesting in all the 17 seats and we are seeing at least three to four aspirants for every constituency,” Laxman added. It is learnt that there is serious lobbying going on for Secunderabad, Chevella and Malkajgiri constituencies. BJP senior leader G Kishan Reddy announced his decision to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.