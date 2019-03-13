Home States Telangana

Role at Centre will help implement KCR’s ideas across India, says KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that the TRS should have a role in Lok Sabha to get more funds for the State.

Published: 13th March 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao welcomes Congress members into TRS | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that the TRS should have a role in Lok Sabha to get more funds for the State.  There should be one-party government in the State and at the Centre, Rama Rao said. “If TRS won 16 Lok Sabha seats, then the State will get `1 lakh crore additional funds from the Central government,” Rama Rao said.

Welcoming a large number of district and mandal level leaders of Congress from Alair into TRS at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao claimed that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi copied Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Rythu Bandhu scheme and crores of farmers in the country have benefitted from PK KISAN. 

“The entire credit goes to KCR. The TRS should play a key role in national politics, to implement the ideas of KCR across the country,” Rama Rao said. He alleged that there was no chance of Congress MPs getting elected from the State. Even if some Congress MPs elected, they would dance to the tunes of their high command. 

“If you elect TRS MPs, they will fight uncompromisingly for the welfare of the people of TS in the Lok Sabha,” Rama Rao said. “The people should decide whether they wanted Delhi Gulams (servants, read as Congress MPs) or Telangana Gulabis (read as TRS MPs).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana Bhavan Narendra Modi TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp