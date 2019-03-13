Role at Centre will help implement KCR’s ideas across India, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that the TRS should have a role in Lok Sabha to get more funds for the State. There should be one-party government in the State and at the Centre, Rama Rao said. “If TRS won 16 Lok Sabha seats, then the State will get `1 lakh crore additional funds from the Central government,” Rama Rao said.

Welcoming a large number of district and mandal level leaders of Congress from Alair into TRS at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao claimed that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi copied Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Rythu Bandhu scheme and crores of farmers in the country have benefitted from PK KISAN.

“The entire credit goes to KCR. The TRS should play a key role in national politics, to implement the ideas of KCR across the country,” Rama Rao said. He alleged that there was no chance of Congress MPs getting elected from the State. Even if some Congress MPs elected, they would dance to the tunes of their high command.

“If you elect TRS MPs, they will fight uncompromisingly for the welfare of the people of TS in the Lok Sabha,” Rama Rao said. “The people should decide whether they wanted Delhi Gulams (servants, read as Congress MPs) or Telangana Gulabis (read as TRS MPs).”