HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee screening committee will meet again on March 15 to shortlist the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The TPCC screening committee meeting was held in Delhi on Wednesday. AICC general secretary and screening committee chairman KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge RC Khuntia, PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were present. The names of the party candidates will be announced after March 15.