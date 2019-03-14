Sabitha & sons call on KCR, bargain for Chevella ticket before joining TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending days of suspense, Maheswaram MLA and former Home Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

She along with her three sons, including Karthik Reddy, who is vying for a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Chevella, met Rao. Sabitha will officially join the TRS at an election meeting to be held in Chevella soon. Sabitha is the fifth MLA to have defected from the Congress to the pink party after the

Assembly elections held barely three months ago.

Sources privy to the discussion said Sabitha is batting for the TRS supremo to set aside his party’s Chevella ticket for her son Karthik. Rao is understood to have agreed to consider the request. Sabitha had earlier turned down AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s invitation to meet him at Delhi to convince her to stay in the party, throwing water on the attempts of State and national Congress leaders to see that Sabitha does not switch sides.

Recently, TRS leader KT Rama Rao held talks with Sabitha at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s home.