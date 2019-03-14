Home States Telangana

Sabitha & sons call on KCR, bargain for Chevella ticket before joining TRS

Ending days of suspense, Maheswaram MLA and former Home Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending days of suspense, Maheswaram MLA and former Home Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

She along with her three sons, including Karthik Reddy, who is vying for a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Chevella, met Rao. Sabitha will officially join the TRS at an election meeting to be held in Chevella soon. Sabitha is the fifth MLA to have defected from the Congress to the pink party after the

Assembly elections held barely three months ago. 
Sources privy to the discussion said Sabitha is batting for the TRS supremo to set aside his party’s Chevella ticket for her son Karthik. Rao is understood to have agreed to consider the request. Sabitha had earlier turned down AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s invitation to meet him at Delhi to convince her to stay in the party, throwing water on the attempts of State and national Congress leaders to see that Sabitha does not switch sides.

Recently, TRS leader KT Rama Rao held talks with Sabitha at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s home. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Chevella

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp