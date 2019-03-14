Home States Telangana

Switching camps? TDP’s Nama likely to be a Congress candidate

Senior Congress leaders like Renuka Chowdhary, MLC Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and businessman Gayatri Ravi have also been lobbying hard. 

Published: 14th March 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Satyanarayana Reddy B
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Congress party, if sources are to be believed, is planning to rope in Telugu Desam Party polit bureau member and former MP Nama Nageswara Rao and field him from Khammam Parliamentary constituency. AICC president Rahul Gandhi has talked on the phone with Rao and asked him to take on the TRS candidate from the constituency on behalf of Congress. Rao has been invited to New Delhi to discuss his entry into the grand old party. 

Rahul Gandhi, sources said, is very keen on Congress winning Khammam. His enthusiasm can be explained by his party’s recent great performance in the Assembly elections. The party, it seems, still has quite the voter base in the region. However, this base is at the risk of erosion by TRS as three MLAs from Congress and TDP from the region have already defected to the ruling party. 

Nama Nageswara Rao is not an MLA currently, he was defeated by TRS’ Puvvada Ajay Kumar from Khammam Assembly constituency. But Congress seems to have zeroed in on him as Rao gave Kumar a tough fight. Also, Rao has been an MP before, representing Khammam between 2009 and 2014. Congress also wants to tap into the Kamma voter base through Rao. But Nageswara Rao’s candidature will not be without obstacles. Senior Congress leaders like Renuka Chowdhary, MLC Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and businessman Gayatri Ravi have also been lobbying hard. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress candidate Telugu Desam Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp