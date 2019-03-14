Home States Telangana

TRS and Congress may take little longer to name candidates for LS polls

Suspense over the declaration of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections by the ruling TRS and the main Opposition Congress will  continue for some more days. 

Published: 14th March 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not in a hurry to announce the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha. 

According to sources, the TRS supremo is likely to meet the sitting MPs personally on March 15 and 16. And only after those meetings, Rao is expected to announce the list of TRS candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Rao is not in a hurry to announce the names. He will release the list only after having deliberations with the sitting MPs,” party sources said. 

Rao, according to sources, will have one-on-one meetings with sitting MPs. There was a talk in the TRS that Rao may drop two to three sitting MPs and he is likely to take those decisions after the discussions with the sitting MPs.

Though, Rao announced that candidates for the Assembly elections well in advance, he is taking time to announce the candidates for the Lok Sabha. Rao had announced 105 names for the Assembly elections immediately at one go after the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on September 6 last year. With 12 more days left for the filing of the nominations, Rao, after considering various options, may announce the list next week, sources said.  

No takers

Meanwhile, Congress is also buying much time to declare the candidates. Though the AICC election committee concluded in Delhi on Wednesday, the Congress is unlikely announce the list immediately. It will be a difficult task for the Opposition party to find suitable candidates for several seats. 

For example, neither S Jaipal Reddy nor DK Aruna is interested to contest from Mahbubnagar. Likewise, senior leader Madhu Yashki Goud, who lost in Nizamabad seat in 2014 elections against K Kavitha, is unwilling to contest from the same seat. 

Meanwhile, the filing of nominations for Lok Sabha polls will commence on March 18 and end on March 25. 

