‘Don’t plead on behalf of Telangana traitors’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocates of Palamuru district requested senior advocate in the Supreme Court, Shanti Bhushan, to not argue on behalf of “Traitors of Telangana”- persons who filed cases in the Apex court against the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. Advocates from as many as 12 Bar Associations in Palamuru district wrote an open letter to Shanthi Bhushan on Thursday.

The advocates wrote the open letter in the wake of some persons trying to file special leave petitions against Palamuru-Rangareddy. “It is painful that you are taking up this case. If you really care for Telangana, how can you take up the case?” they said.