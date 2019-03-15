Telangana education department takes no chances for SSC exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a cue from the technique used in the Physics question paper leak case last year where a photo was clicked through a window and circulated on WhatsApp, the Commissioner and Director of School Education has decided to keep this in mind to prevent any such incident this year.

The department has considered the position of the windows while making the seating arrangements at centres for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations that commence from Saturday. “In case of any student is found indulging in cheating, he/she will be booked. Further, investigators will be held accountable if any malpractice happened in their classrooms, said T Vijay Kumar, director, School Education department.

