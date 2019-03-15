Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders vying for crucial ticket of Mahabubabad

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: With rumours of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s plan to replace sitting Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik doing the rounds, a lot of aspirants have started lobbying for a ticket with the pink party’s high command. Former minister Azmeera Chandulal, who unsuccessfully contested from Mulugu in the 2018 Assembly pools, Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik’s daughter and former Mahabubabad MLA Malloth Kavitha, former IAS officer and State’s representative in New Delhi T Ramachandra Naik and former deputy drugs controller of India Dr A Ramkishan Naik are in the fray for the ticket.

According to party sources, Malloth Kavitha is being considered a frontrunner as KCR had reportedly promised her the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha ticket when she decided to switch over to pink party from Congress. Interestingly she reportedly has the support of KCR’s daughter and Nizamabad MP Kavitha.

There is also a talk that since Redya Naik was not accommodated in the Cabinet, KCR had decided to make his daughter Kavitha party ’s candidate for Mahabubabad Lok Sabha. If party sources had to be believed, KCR was even considering to filed former IAS officer T Ramachandra Naik as he has good contacts at the Centre and could represent the State in a much better manner. A majority of senior party leaders are reportedly backing his candidature.

Naik’s claim

Meanwhile, Seetharam Naik is claiming that KCR assured him that he would be renominated. He alleged that few leaders were spreading rumours about KCR not in favour of renominating him. He recently issued a press release stating that all reports about party not renominating him were false.

“KCR is very happy with my performance. I managed to bring tribal university to Mulugu, raised the issue of Bayyaram steel plant in Parliament, brought passport office to Mahabubabad town, brought seven Eklavya Model Residential Schools to district and many more things,” he claimed.However, it is learnt that KCR is not satisfied with Seetharam Naik’s performance and had made up his mind to replace him. As of now it looks like Malloth Kavitha and Ramachandra Naik have a better chance than other aspirants.