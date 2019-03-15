Home States Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders vying for crucial ticket of Mahabubabad

There is also a talk that since Redya Naik was not accommodated in the Cabinet, KCR had decided to make his daughter Kavitha party’s candidate for Mahabubabad Lok Sabha.

Published: 15th March 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: With rumours of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s plan to replace sitting Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik doing the rounds, a lot of aspirants have started lobbying for a ticket with the pink party’s high command. Former minister Azmeera Chandulal, who unsuccessfully contested from Mulugu in the 2018 Assembly pools, Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik’s daughter and former Mahabubabad MLA Malloth Kavitha, former IAS officer and State’s representative in New Delhi T Ramachandra Naik and former deputy drugs controller of India Dr A Ramkishan Naik are in the fray for the ticket.

According to party sources, Malloth Kavitha is being considered a frontrunner as KCR had reportedly promised her the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha ticket when she decided to switch over to pink party from Congress. Interestingly she reportedly has the support of KCR’s daughter and Nizamabad MP Kavitha.  

There is also a talk that since Redya Naik was not accommodated in the Cabinet, KCR had decided to make his daughter Kavitha party ’s candidate for Mahabubabad Lok Sabha. If party sources had to be believed, KCR was even considering to filed former IAS officer T Ramachandra Naik as he has good contacts at the Centre and could represent the State in a much better manner. A majority of senior party leaders are reportedly backing his candidature.

Naik’s claim 
Meanwhile, Seetharam Naik is claiming that KCR assured him that he would be renominated. He alleged that few leaders were spreading rumours about KCR not in favour of renominating him. He recently issued a press release stating that all reports about party not renominating him were false. 

“KCR is very happy with my performance. I managed to bring tribal university to Mulugu, raised the issue of Bayyaram steel plant in Parliament, brought passport office to Mahabubabad town, brought seven Eklavya Model Residential Schools to district and many more things,” he claimed.However, it is learnt that KCR is not satisfied with Seetharam Naik’s performance and had made up his mind to replace him.  As of now it looks like Malloth Kavitha and Ramachandra Naik have a better chance than other aspirants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR TRS MAHABUBABAD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp