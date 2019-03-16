Home States Telangana

Blame the British for poor air connectivity in State!

Two years ago, the State had signed an MoU with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With general elections around the corner, no stones are left unturned when it comes to taking credit for infrastructure development. Airports, for example, surely tops the list in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with several new ones popping up. In Telangana, however, this is hardly the case.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad continues to be the only option for frequent fliers, despite many promises made of constructing airports in smaller cities being made over the years. According to State government officials, the British are to be blamed for this. 

Managing Director of Telangana State Aviation Corporation Ltd V N Bharat Reddy told Express that a major hurdle in the development of small airports in Telangana has been the lack of any defunct airports built during the British era. “In other States, many small airports were built by the British. The State governments just had to develop them. In Telangana’s case, however, we only had two historical airports -- one at Begumpet and the other at Warangal.

For an airport to be constructed at any other city, it has to start from the scratch - from the identification of the site and pre-feasibility study to permissions and clearances from various bodies like AAI, DGCA, Environment and Forest. It is a time-consuming process,” Reddy said. It may be mentioned here that the Andhra Pradesh government had recently inaugurated the Kurnool airport, which was developed from the scratch. 

Two years ago, the State had signed an MoU with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India (AAI), to promote the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) aka Udan. If things go well, Telangana may have airports at Warangal, Nizamabad and Kothagudem in the near future. “The AAI is due to submit its pre-feasibility report on the 1,000 acres of land identified at Kothagudem and the 900 acres of land at Nizamabad, in order to develop these airports,” Reddy said.

Warangal airport roadblock
According to an agreement between the then AP government and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, no airport would be allowed to operate within its 150-km radius. The Warangal airport at Mamnoor is 146 km away

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana airports Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Warangal airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp