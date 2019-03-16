Home States Telangana

Bulk SMS services banned during Council polls

Any violation will be taken seriously and appropriate action will be taken under relevant provisions of Election Laws, the CEO said.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

SMS, MESSAGE

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In connection with the biennial elections to Telangana Council for one Medak-Nizamad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates Constituency and two Teachers Constituencies in Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituencies on March 22, Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana has issued instructions to prohibit transmission of unauthorised bulk SMSs during the period of 48 hours from 6 pm on March 20 to 6 pm on March 22.

The Returning Officers have been directed to bring these instructions to the notice of all the Mobile Service Providers in Telangana State to ensure that they strictly adhere to the ECI instructions while extending the SMS services to the customers, to have a check on the misuse of SMS services for campaign/political adversaries and to furnish the Account expenditure of all authorised SMSs to this office during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll, from 6 pm on March 20 to 6 pm on March 22 as it is an offence under Section 126 of Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Any violation will be taken seriously and appropriate action will be taken under relevant provisions of Election Laws, the CEO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Council Bulk SMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp