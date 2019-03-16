Home States Telangana

Telangana: Congress announces names for eight Lok Sabha seats

The Congress party on Friday night cleared the names of candidates for eight Lok Sabha segments.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party on Friday night cleared the names of candidates for eight Lok Sabha segments. As expected, those leaders including A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, who tasted defeat in the recent Assembly elections would be Congress party LS candidates.

Congress MLAs who are understood to be contemplating to join the TRS include Podem Veeraiah (Bhadrachalam), B Harshavardhan Reddy (Kollapur), Komatireddy Rajagopal (Munugodu) and T Jayaprakash Reddy (Sangareddy). In Warangal district, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said that soon, no one would be left in the Congress camp. 

Meanwhile, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was supposed to commence his one-on-one with sitting MPs on Friday to finalise the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats, deferred the meeting as he reportedly wanted to wait till the Congress releases its list of candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha seats Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha polls India elections Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp