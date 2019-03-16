Telangana: Congress announces names for eight Lok Sabha seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party on Friday night cleared the names of candidates for eight Lok Sabha segments. As expected, those leaders including A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, who tasted defeat in the recent Assembly elections would be Congress party LS candidates.

Congress MLAs who are understood to be contemplating to join the TRS include Podem Veeraiah (Bhadrachalam), B Harshavardhan Reddy (Kollapur), Komatireddy Rajagopal (Munugodu) and T Jayaprakash Reddy (Sangareddy). In Warangal district, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said that soon, no one would be left in the Congress camp.

Meanwhile, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was supposed to commence his one-on-one with sitting MPs on Friday to finalise the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats, deferred the meeting as he reportedly wanted to wait till the Congress releases its list of candidates.