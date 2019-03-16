Home States Telangana

DEO calls for webcast volunteers

The webcast volunteers will be paid allowance and will also be awarded participation certificates.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad District Election Officer on Friday has invited applications of those interested to participate in the live webcasting of the Parliament elections to be held on April 11.

The office of District Election Officer announced that those interested can enrol their names through the link, bit.ly/Webcast-TS2019 or visit the GHMC Website. It is learnt that the enrolment processes can be carried out through the myGHMC app. The only requirement to become a webcast volunteer is that the person should own a laptop and bring the same for the job.

The volunteers will have to attend a one-hour training program on webcasting. It was understood that further details on the training class will be communicated later. 

