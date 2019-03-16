Home States Telangana

New Zealand mosque shooting: One Hyderabad man shot at, another missing 

The other victim Farhaz Ahsan, a resident of Tolichowki, who was also present in the mosque in the morning, has been missing since the attack.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police stand outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand (Photo | AP)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least one person from the city has been confirmed injured and another missing in the horrific shootout perpetrated by a white supremacist inside two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch on Friday. Unconfirmed reports claimed that the number of injured from the city might be more.
Amberpet resident Ahmed Iqbal Jehangir (35) was shot in the chest, confirmed his brother Khursheed Jehangir to Express. The other victim, Farhaz Ahsan, a resident of Tolichowki, who was also present in the mosque in the morning has been missing since the attack.

Speaking to Express, Jehangir’s elder brother Khursheed said the attack happened when Jehangir had gone to the mosque to offer Friday prayers at 8 a.m. In the attack, two of his brother’s friends living in New Zealand died and Jehangir’s family in Hyderabad were informed of the matter by their neighbours. 
“He has been in New Zealand for the last 15 years. He was doing jobs in private companies, until six months ago, when he opened a Hyderabadi cuisine restaurant,” Khursheed added. 

The family of the other victim, software engineer Farhaz Ahsan, are yet to receive confirmation about his whereabouts. Speaking to newsmen, Ahsan’s 68-year-old father Mohammed Sayeeduddin, a former government employee, who moved to the city from Warangal, said: “Only yesterday I spoke to my son. When I called him, his phone was unresponsive. Then I came to know that there has been shooting in the mosque where he went to pray.” 

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the State government and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and said, “A video from #ChristChurch shows one Ahmed Jehangir who was shot. His brother Iqbal Jehangir is a resident of Hyderabad & would like to go to NZ for Ahmed’s family. I request @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj to make arrangements for the Khursheed family”

Owaisi later said Swaraj had updated him. “ I’d like to thank @SushmaSwaraj for personally updating me about MEA’s efforts in assisting Ahmed’s & Ahsan’s families reach NZ in time.  We are in touch with @MEAIndiaMEA & they have assured us that they are making all efforts to get the visa process expedited,” he said. TRS working president K T Rama Rao also responded and assured help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand mosque shooting Hyderabadis in New Zealand New Zealand Shooting white supremacist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp