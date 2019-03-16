TRS will pay heavily for encouraging defections in future: Mallu Ravi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the ruling TRS for encouraging defections, senior Congress leader and former MP Mallu Ravi said on Friday that the TRS boat would sink with overload of MLAs soon.

Stating that the jumping of Congress MLAs to TRS on a daily basis is continuing like a TV serial, he alleged that the defected Congress MLAs were reading out the script prepared by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that the Opposition and the ruling party would be there in the democratic government, Ravi pointed that there would be no Opposition in imperialistic rule. That was why TRS was trying to eliminate the Opposition, Ravi alleged.

Ravi said that the TRS would pay heavily for encouraging the defections in future and KCR would remain as “bad” leader. Luring Opposition MLAs despite having full majority was nothing but “sadism”, he said and predicted that some internal trouble would brew up within the TRS soon.

Hinduja lands

Ravi also condoled the death of YSRCP leader YS Vivekananda Reddy. Another Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao demanded that the State government should resume 11 acres of land allotted to Hinduja company.

He recalled that Enforcement Directorate conducted an enquiry on the allotment of these lands and submitted the matter to CBI. However, the CBI did not act on the report so far. Resume Hinduja lands and construct 2BHK house for the poor, he said.

Hanumantha Rao wondered how TRS chief termed AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who supported separate Telangana, as Telangana traitor and how come KCR support YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who opposed the formation of the Telangana.