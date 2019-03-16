Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha polls: Telangana to have over 3 crore voters on final rolls

It is also the last date for filing of nomination papers for the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha, 2019.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The total electorate in Telangana is expected to cross the three crore mark when the final supplementary list of electoral rolls would be published on March 25 by the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana. It is also the last date for filing of nomination papers for the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha, 2019.

After the publication of Mother Rolls on February 22, this year, another supplementary roll would be published on the last date of filing of nominations to allow newly enrolled voters to exercise their franchise on April 11.

State has a total of 2,95,18,964 voters as on January 1, 2019, after the Special Summary Revision-2019 (SSR) of electoral rolls. Of the 2,95,18,964 voters, 1,48,42,619 are men, 1,46,74,977 are women and 1,368 are third gender voters.  Besides, there are service voters (10,307), NRIs (1,122), PWD voters (4,69,030) and voters in the 18-19 age group (5,99,933). Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has said that more than three lakh persons have submitted Form-6.  Seven working days are required for scrutiny of applications whether to accept or reject the applications.

