Who will replace Vivek in Peddapalli?

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: With Peddapalli’s star leader from TRS G Vivekanand taking a back step since the recently concluded Assembly elections, political circles are rife with discussions who will replace him in the upcoming parliamentary polls. Adviser to the Government of Telangana State and former MP, Dr G Vivekanand has many millstones around his neck. With his brother G Vinod contesting on a BSP ticket in the 2018 Assembly polls, he was blamed by the pink party leaders for having a soft corner for his brother. Later Vinod was expelled from the party.

Now, at least four TRS MLAs including -- Chennur MLA Balka Suman, Bellampalle MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, Dharmapuri MLA Koppula Eswar and Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander -- have complained against Vivek for not cooperating with them during the Assembly polls.

Despite aspiring the TRS ticket to Peddapalli Assembly seat, Vivek faced immense opposition at the time. Even now, if TRS gives him the Peddapalli Parliamentary ticket, it runs the risk of upsetting other leaders. Even working president KT Rama Rao’s preparatory meeting in Peddapalli has been reportedly cancelled for unknown reasons. Sources say it happened in order to prepare for the CM’s meeting March 17 meeting. Sources say he has been trying to bring a truce between the warring leaders.

Meanwhile, in Congress circles, A Chandrashekar -- the independently contesting former minister and five times MLA from Vikarabad’s -- name has been doing rounds. K Satyanarayana follower of A Revanth Reddy has expressed his displeasure with the party high command for not showing interest in his proposals. During the Assembly elections, his silence over Manakondur Assembly ticket was exchanged with assurance of being given the Peddapalli Parliament ticket. But now equations seem to have changed.