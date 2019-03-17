Home States Telangana

SIC awards rs 10,000 relief to RTI applicant

In the follow up hearing of the case, she was informed by the Public Information Officer that there were no records of her data.

Published: 17th March 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State information Commission has awarded a compensation of `10,000 to a senior citizen who was fighting for information regarding her revised pension and other records from the medical department for the last 10 months. Dr  TSS Lakshmi (76),  a retired professor of dermatology/Medical Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital,  had filed a Right To Information petition in December 2017 seeking information from the Director of Medical Education on the revision of her pension details. 

“Provide me with the xerox copy of my service register and information of health card and a copy of the proposal for revision of pay fixation and pension,” said the applicant in the petition. However, the applicant did not get the required information even after 30 days of the standard procedure time mentioned under the RTI Act, 2005. 

In the follow up hearing of the case, she was informed by the Public Information Officer that there were no records of her data. Irked by the PIO’s response, the Chief Information Commissioner Dr Raja Sadaram Soma ruled in favour of Lakshmi. He said that the complainant retired in 2002 and that she has been drawing pension from the State, suggesting that the PIO’s response was not convincing at all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp