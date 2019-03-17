SIC awards rs 10,000 relief to RTI applicant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State information Commission has awarded a compensation of `10,000 to a senior citizen who was fighting for information regarding her revised pension and other records from the medical department for the last 10 months. Dr TSS Lakshmi (76), a retired professor of dermatology/Medical Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, had filed a Right To Information petition in December 2017 seeking information from the Director of Medical Education on the revision of her pension details.

“Provide me with the xerox copy of my service register and information of health card and a copy of the proposal for revision of pay fixation and pension,” said the applicant in the petition. However, the applicant did not get the required information even after 30 days of the standard procedure time mentioned under the RTI Act, 2005.

In the follow up hearing of the case, she was informed by the Public Information Officer that there were no records of her data. Irked by the PIO’s response, the Chief Information Commissioner Dr Raja Sadaram Soma ruled in favour of Lakshmi. He said that the complainant retired in 2002 and that she has been drawing pension from the State, suggesting that the PIO’s response was not convincing at all.