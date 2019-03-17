Home States Telangana

TS develops GIS app to help citizens looking to buy land

The web-based application on the land use particulars would help the citizens to know the land use of a particular survey number in a area they need.

Published: 17th March 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has developed a Geographic Information System (GIS) application for viewing of land use particular details by the general public. A pilot project would be implemented in Vikarabad municipality as web-based application on the land use particulars for the municipality has been developed by DTCP.  

The web-based application on the land use particulars would help the citizens to know the land use of a particular survey number in an area they need. Presently, many people who are interested to purchase a plot in a particular survey number in a locality are not aware about the land usage whether it is an agricultural, industrial, falling in tank level, residential or commercial  land or falling in master plan road etc 

DTCP officials told Express that presently many gullible people are falling into the traps of real estates developers and purchasing the plots and lands without knowing the land use. Through web-based application on the land use particulars, persons who want to purchase the plots can check online to find the land usage and proceed further. 

They said that DTCP has developed a web-based application in all the ULBs to enable the citizens for verification of details of land use particulars by using survey numbers of respective municipalities by engaging private consultants.  It will help them to understand the merits and demerits of the land ln the particular survey number and whether to invest in such properties or not. The DTCP has approached Telangana Municipal Administration Department for development of GIS application on land use and implement in the Urban Local Bodies across Telangana.  

