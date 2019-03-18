A Report card on TS MPs

Home States Telangana

It is also a platform for them to raise questions on specific issues regarding the constituencies they got elected from or the State they belong to. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS Telangana prepares to get inked once again, here’s some food for thought. Have your respective MPs been representing your constituency efficiently at the Parliament? A solid yardstick for such introspection could be the number of questions that these representatives had raised in the Parliament.
As Express analysed the questions raised in Lok Sabha by Members of Parliament from the 17 Parliamentary constituencies in State, it found that over the last four and half years, they have raised a combined number of 69 questions that were specific to Telangana. The most active MPs on this front have been Nalgonda MP Gutta Sukender Reddy and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who raised almost half of these 69 questions. Most others have just 2-3 questions to their credit. 

As Express analysed the questions raised in Lok Sabha by Members of Parliament from the 17 Parliamentary constituencies in State, it found that over the last four and half years, they have raised a combined number of 69 questions that were specific to Telangana. The most active MPs on this front have been Nalgonda MP Gutta Sukender Reddy and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who raised almost half of these 69 questions. Most others have just 2-3 questions to their credit.

Most of the questions raised by MPs from the State, pertaining to Telangana, were for the Ministries of Road Transport and Highways, Railways, Tourism, Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Rural development. Express also found that only five questions were asked regarding Hyderabad constituency, two regarding Adilabad, one regarding Medak and two regarding Nalgonda. 

