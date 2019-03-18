KCR calls for Congress, BJP-mukt Bharat, hints at floating national party

Naveen Kumar Tellam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Raising the political consciousness of the people of Telangana to the next level, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday made a fervent appeal to them to help the TRS free the country of BJP and the Congress.

“We need Congress, BJP-mukt Bharat,” he said while elaborating on his perspective of a new India where regional parties would act as the driving force to effect a total change in the way the country is governed. “We need reforms in all sectors and devolution of more powers to the states. The Centre should do its job and States should do theirs. But now the Centre does the State’s job in several sectors like funding roads in villages.”

KCR, kick-starting his campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from here on Sunday, wanted the voters to realise that a federal front comprising regional parties should emerge and throw out both the national parties - BJP and the Congress - as the regional players know better what the country needs than the two parties and their leaders Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. “If the need arises, I will start a national party,” he said.

Interestingly, Rao steered clear of taking any potshots at AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, despite the latter’s continuous outburst against him of late. It is perceived that Rao avoided slamming Naidu to prevent a backlash which might work in Naidu’s favour in the neighbouring State. In the recent Telangana Assembly elections, KCR took advantage of the presence of TDP in the fray, roused Telangana sentiment and reaped a rich harvest of seats. He now apparently does not want Naidu to get the same advantage which he would have if he targets him.

KCR chose Karimnagar as the launch pad for his campaign since he believes that any programme that he starts from there would be a success. “From the soil of Karimnagar, I want to tell you that TRS would play a major role in shaping tomorrow’s India. I am not without any strategy. BJP and Congress leaders try to ridicule me by asking what I would do with just 16 seats. I have spoken to parties which share my views and they would have more than 100 seats with them. The TRS, as the driving force, would help the federal front to find a panacea to all the economic ills plaguing our nation because the rulers had no vision,” he said.

KCR targeted both Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi for not being able to think differently to find a solution to the problems of the nation.

Instead, they were indulging in mudslinging at each other. They are lowering the image of the country by calling each other a thief. This will not help in building a new India,” he said.

He took exception to BJP leaders describing themselves as true Hindus and not acknowledging others who practise Hindu dharma. “Why are they criticising me if I do yagas and perform poojas?” he asked.

KCR said that by unveiling several schemes and grounding irrigation and other projects, Telangana had shown the way to the nation already. The entire nation is evincing interest in Rythu Bheema, Rythu Bandhu, and projects like Kaleswaram, Mission Bhagaritha. Telangana pays taxes up to Rs 50,000 crore to the national exchequer but it gets from the Centre only Rs 24,000 crore as devolution. This makes it clear as to who is paying whom, he said, taking the sting out of the BJP argument that it was releasing funds to the State liberally.

Using expletives at BJP and Congress leaders, he said if the country was in a deplorable state, it was because of them.

“Though 75,000 tmcft water is available, we have not been able to tap it. Of the 75,000 tmcft, just 40,000 tmcft is enough for 40 crore acres which is need of irrigation facility. The Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on Krishna waters was constituted in 2004 but the verdict is yet to be pronounced. The Congress ruled the country for nearly 50 years and the BJP for 11 years but the problems remained unsolved,’’ he said.

“Why should the Supreme Court’s judgment on a small issue in a remote State be made applicable to the entire country? One has to take a hard look at these issues,” he said.