Terrorism a global issue: M Venkaiah Naidu

Seeking a global response to counter-terrorism, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called upon the United Nations (UN) to come up with a common strategy to combat it.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:52 AM

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| Twitter/ Vice President of India)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seeking a global response to counter-terrorism, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called upon the United Nations (UN) to come up with a common strategy to combat it. Naidu urged the UN to speedily conclude deliberations on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. Apart from terrorism, Naidu also spoke about the worrying effects of climate disruption and global warming.

While speaking at a felicitation function, where he conferred a Doctor Honoris Causa by the Peace University of Costa Rica, Naidu spoke about the recent shooting at New Zealand mosques. He said that the horrific shooting of defenceless worshippers in the country once again highlighted the need for all countries to come together to eliminate the scourge of terrorism. 

During the event, Naidu also announced that he would undertake a nationwide campaign to promote the rule of law and peace; strengthen democracy and create awareness on sustainable development.

