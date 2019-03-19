Home States Telangana

Angry Telangana farmers threaten to enter poll fray

A number of angry farmers visited the District Collector’s office on Monday and collected nomination forms.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Image of farmers used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The farmers of Armoor sub division area, who have been demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric and red jowar crops, threatened to enter fray in the Nizamabad constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A number of angry farmers visited the District Collector’s office on Monday and collected nomination forms.

After collecting the forms, the farmers said that they will file their nominations from Nizamabad constituency as part of a mass nomination movement to ensure that the government agrees to their demands.

During their visit to the Collector’s office, around 43 farmers, all belonging to Velpur Mandal, which is the native place of Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy,  showed their voter ID card and collected nomination papers.

The farmers told Express that they will contest in the elections and nomination expenditure will be taken care by respective Village Development Committees or caste organisations of the respective villages. 

Cong wants KCR’s statement

Meanwhile, former Minister and senior Congress leader P Sudharshan Reddy has demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to make a statement on the issue of farmers who have been agitating, demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric and red jowar crops and establishment of a network for its procurement.

Speaking to the media, in the presence of DCC chief Manala Mohan Reddy, City Congress president Kesh Venu, TPCC General Secretary B Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior leader Taher Bin Hamdan, he said that the chief minister should explain to the people of the district why he failed to complete the projects initiated by the Congress government, though 70 per cent of works were done on those projects. 

