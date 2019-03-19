17-year-old girl and live-in partner die in fire tragedy

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A couple, who were living together for last few years at Ramanjaneya colony in Chunchupalli mandal in Khammam, died of burns on Monday. When smoke began emanating from their house, neighbours called the fire tenders and informed the parents of the girl.

The fire tenders brought the flames under control, but by then, the couple were already dead.

The girl’s parents live in Chaman Basthi in Kothdagudem.

According to Chunchupalli Police Inspector T Karunakar, Macherla Vinod (25) of Ramanjaneya colony, an auto driver, fell in love with Dravida Tejeswani (17) of Chamanbasti in Kothagudem two years ago.

When her parents opposed their marriage, both of them ran away from home.

In due course of time, Vinod became an alcoholic and both used to quarrel almost everyday. The inspector ruled out accidental death but have not yet come to a conclusion.