BJP’s Raja Singh trolls own leaders

He allegedly sent personal WhatsApp messages with memes carrying photograph of BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, to different individuals, including from this newspaper.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lone BJP MLA from State, T Raja Singh, seems to be on a trolling spree, not even sparing his own party leaders.

The memes, alleged trolls, showed Singh’s colleague in a negative light, sparking rumours of in fighting in the party. The memes alleged Rao to be “wanting” all key posts in BJP.  Ramchander Rao’s photo is displayed next to words “nenu dhayyam (ghost) city.  Presidentship is mine, MLC is mine and MP ticket is mine.”

It is a fact that Rao being an MLC, unsuccessfully contested in the State Assembly polls recently and is again seeking a ticket from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency.

Singh was taking a jibe at how Rao was contesting for a parliamentary seat despite losing as an MLA.

