Congress leader DK Aruna to join BJP?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marred by a series of defections, the Congress saw another major setback after its senior leader and three-time MLA DK Aruna from Gadwal in Mahbubagar district has reportedly decided to join the saffron party. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav was reported to have initiated talks with Aruna.

The disengagement process started after Ram Madhav spoke to the former minister soon after the Congress announced its two lists, naming 16 candidates. Sensing opportunity to strengthen the saffron party, Madhav invited Aruna into the BJP.

Soon after the telephonic conference and verbal assurances, Aruna is reported to have left for Delhi to meet BJP president Amit Shah. Though State BJP unit has not confirmed the development, however, Aruna’s decision has come after she was denied ticket by the Congress.

The Congress has fielded Mallu Ravi in Nagarkurnool and Ch Vamshichand in Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seats.It may be noted that both the leaders have unsuccessfully contested in the Telangana Assembly elections held recently.

With the BJP yet to announce its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, it is likely that she will be fielded from Mahbubnagar constituency. Repeated calls to Aruna, to take her opinion, proved futile.