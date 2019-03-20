Home States Telangana

Former YSRC MLC MA Rahman gets 3-year jail under Arms Act in 2012 case

Former YSRCP MLC MA Rahman, accused of opening fire in air outside the party office in Jubilee hills, was convicted by a city court on Tuesday. 

Published: 20th March 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:18 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former YSRCP MLC MA Rahman, accused of opening fire in air outside the party office in Jubilee hills, was convicted by a city court on Tuesday.  The court which found Rahman guilty under the charges of Arms Act, sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 3 years and one month and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. 

In June 2012, YSRC workers gathered outside the office for a celebration as their party was leading in 15 Assembly constituencies, out of 18 for which by-elections were held.

While the party workers were celebrating by sprinkling colours and firecrackers, Rahman pulled out his licensed revolver and fired five rounds in the air. As such the incident endangers to human lives and also the contravenes the rules of the Arms Act, he was arrested and the NP Revolver .32 MK-I type, was also seized. He was sent to judicial remand. Further a charge sheet was also filed.

The XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally B Srinivasa Rao examined the evidence and the witnesses during the trial and pronounced the judgment on Tuesday.

