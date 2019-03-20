KT Rama Rao asks Congress leaders not to tarnish image of politicians

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao advised the Congress party leaders not to make harsh comments against those who changed the parties recently as it would tarnish the image of the political leaders.

Addressing a meeting after welcoming P Karthik Reddy into the pink party fold, the Congress candidate from Chevella seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, during a meeting Shamshabad on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that speaking against those who changed the parties would not do good for political leaders.

“Some persons are talking against those who changed the parties, which will actually tarnish the image of political leaders. Already people are treating the political leaders with scorn. Speaking in harsh manner against those who changed the parties is nothing but politicians insulting politicians,” Rama Rao said.

He recalled that several BJP and Congress leaders changed the parties in the past. He recalled that the Congress took TRS leaders into their party. Chevella sitting MP and TRS leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy too joined Congress.

Several MPs changed parties from Congress to BJP vice versa at national level, Rama Rao said and pointed that the TRS never said that the changing the loyalties as “black day” like the Congress.

Rama Rao exhorted the TRS leaders and cadre to work closely with those who joined the party newly.

“They took a crucial time at an appropriate time. With their joining, the TRS strength too increased.”

All the existing leaders and the newly joined leaders should work as brothers, Rama Rao said.

“Some persons threatened the people that if the Telangana is carved out and TRS came to power, the real estate sector in Ranga Reddy will collapse. In fact, the real estate flourished in Ranga Reddy district in the last four years,” Rama Ra said.

Rama Rao said that the entire Sate was looking towards the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The development of Chevella Lok Sabha and seven Assembly segments within Chevella would be possible only if the TRS candidate won from the segment, Rama Rao said.