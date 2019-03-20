Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao asks Congress leaders not to tarnish image of politicians

Rama Rao said that the entire Sate was looking towards the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Published: 20th March 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao welcomes P Karthik Reddy into the pink party on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao advised the Congress party leaders not to make harsh comments against those who changed the parties recently as it would tarnish the image of the political leaders.

Addressing a meeting after welcoming P Karthik Reddy into the pink party fold, the Congress candidate from Chevella seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, during a meeting Shamshabad on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that speaking against those who changed the parties would not do good for political leaders.

“Some persons are talking against those who changed the parties, which will actually tarnish the image of political leaders. Already people are treating the political leaders with scorn. Speaking in harsh manner against those who changed the parties is nothing but politicians insulting politicians,” Rama Rao said.

He recalled that several BJP and Congress leaders changed the parties in the past. He recalled that the Congress took TRS leaders into their party. Chevella sitting MP and TRS leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy too joined Congress.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Several MPs changed parties from Congress to BJP vice versa at national level, Rama Rao said and pointed that the TRS never said that the changing the loyalties as “black day” like the Congress.
Rama Rao exhorted the TRS leaders and cadre to work closely with those who joined the party newly.

“They took a crucial time at an appropriate time. With their joining, the TRS strength too increased.”
All the existing leaders and the newly joined leaders should work as brothers, Rama Rao said.

“Some persons threatened the people that if the Telangana is carved out and TRS came to power, the real estate sector in Ranga Reddy will collapse. In fact, the real estate flourished in Ranga Reddy district in the last four years,” Rama Ra said.

Rama Rao said that the entire Sate was looking towards the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

The development of Chevella Lok Sabha and seven Assembly segments within Chevella would be possible only if the TRS candidate won from the segment, Rama Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Congress General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Karthik Reddy India Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp