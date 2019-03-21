Home States Telangana

Aseemanand acquitted as he and Modi share RSS background: Asaduddin Owaisi

Published: 21st March 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrayangutta MLA and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even while launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over chowkidar campaign, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that Swami Aseemanand was acquitted in the Samjhauta Express blast case because he and the PM shared the same RSS background.

The Hyderabad MP, while addressing a public rally in Bahadurpura on Wednesday, asked Modi: “What are the credentials of you as a chowkidar when you did not even appeal the acquittal of Swami Assemanand in the Mecca Masjid blast case which left nine dead? You did not appeal because you have love in your eyes for Aseemanand.”

He reiterated the same question regarding the Ajmer dargah blast where too, Aseemanand was initially accused aut acquitted by NIA courts. “Today the judgement was announced in the Samjhauta blast case which killed 25 Indians. It was an act of terrorism. If you are indeed a chowkidar, then you should announce tomorrow that you are going to appeal the acquittal of Swami Aseemanand in the case.”

“Why do you have so much love for Aseemanand? Why are you so afraid of taking action against him. I learnt that he too was from RSS. You might be a chowkidar, but if its anything related to RSS, then you are soft towards it.”

The Hyderabad MP also laid bare on the chowkidar campaign saying, “What are your credentials as a chowkidar when an attack like Uri happens, when CRPF jawans are killed in Pulwama? What are you watching over, chowkidar?”

He added that the country needs not chowkidars but sincere Prime Ministers and servants that uphold the country’s Constitution. He also slammed Modi for the Gujarat government’s decision to refuse sanction to prosecute retired cops DG Vanzara and NK Amin in Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

Akbar files a ‘dummy’ for his brother Asad

Hyderabad: In a move that has raised quite a few eyebrows, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has filed his nomination from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, days after his brother and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, as political watchdogs fawn over the development, party sources dismissed it as a routine move. Filing a ‘dummy candidate’ has been a regular affair in the AIMIM. A party source said that Akbaruddin’s nomination would serve as a backup in case the senior Owaisi’s nomination gets rejected.

