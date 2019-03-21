Home States Telangana

Former rivals meet in pink party, to work hand-in-hand?

The duo have now joined TRS. Whether these former rival leaders would actually work together is yet to be seen.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: THAT interesting phenomena of arch rivals forced to turn close associates in not more than a few days would now take the centre stage in Khammam’s political arena with Nama Nageswara Rao quitting the TDP and joining the TRS party.

The leader, who contested on the TDP ticket in the recently concluded Assembly polls against the incumbent TRS MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar, would now have to work hand-in-hand with the MLA considering how TRS might field Nageswara Rao from Khammam Parliamentary constituency, according to sources.   

Further, in the 2014 Parliamentary polls, Nama Nageswara Rao had contested from TDP against Poguleti Srinivasa Reddy who contested on the YSRCP ticket.

The story does not end there. Congress’ pick Kandala Upender Reddy won the Palair constituency in the recently concluded Assembly polls against senior TRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao.With Kandala having joined TRS, they would have to rise to the occasion and forget past rivalries.

The same goes for Vanama Venkateswara Rao. He had won the Kothagudem constituency on the Congress ticket against TRS’ Jalagam Venkata Rao.

