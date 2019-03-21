TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy slams MLAs for ‘ditching’ Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the defected Congress MLAs as “opportunists”, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed them for making ‘lame excuses’ for joining the ruling TRS party. Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday,

Uttam Kumar said: “Those who enjoyed power in various positions in the Congress “ditched” the party and left.” Those MLAs who left the party found some “lame excuses” for joining TRS, he said.

He recalled that the party had requested DK Aruna to contest from Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat. But, she expressed her helplessness to contest in the LS polls. Now, she joined BJP, Uttam Kumar Reddy said. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been encouraging defections which is nothing but murdering democracy. “If KCR wanted to eliminate the Opposition, the people will throw him out of power,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He added that the people had already rejected the defected MLAs in their respective Assembly segments. The TPCC chief called up on the people to give their verdict against the misrule of KCR.

The people should elect Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in order to protect the democracy in the State, he said.

Bhatti’s poser for AIMIM

Meanwhile, in an informal chat with reporters, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that AIMIM is supporting TRS now and KCR would support BJP later. Does AIMIM like to see Modi as PM? Bhatti asked. Bhatti also wanted the TRS and AIMIM to make their stand public on the next Prime Minister of the country.

Cong issues show-cause notices to defected MLAs

The TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) chairman M Kodanda Reddy issued show-cause notices to nine Congress MLAs, who defected to TRS. Kodanda Reddy gave three days time for the Congress MLAs to give an explanation whether they changed the party or not. “If there is no reply from you, then it will be a confirmation that you have changed the party. We will take action as per the Act,” Kodanda Reddy said in the notice.

“You have won the Assembly elections by criticising TRS president KCR. You had campaigned the Congress’ ideology and the voters elected you. The TPCC and AICC leaders too campaigned for your victory in the polls. But, after winning, you have joined TRS which is illegal and unethical.”