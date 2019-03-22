Home States Telangana

Carbide not to be used for ripening of fruits: Telangana High Court 

The bench directed the principal secretary to medical, health and family welfare to submit report regarding the steps taken for the purpose and posted the matter to April 23 for further hearing.

Published: 22nd March 2019

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that carbide should not be used for any other purpose except for industrial use, a division bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the State government to take action against any person found to be in possession of carbide other than those permitted by law.

“Carbide seemed to be used excessively to ripen fruits and vegetables for human consumption. This is totally impermissible and it is forbidden by law. Use of carbide is confined to industrial purposes only. What now needs to be done is to ensure that carbide does not reach any hand, which is not duly authorised to possess it. Use of carbide is legally permissible as confined to the industrial sector”, the bench observed while expressing concern at adulteration of food items.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order on Thursday in a suo moto taken up PIL case based on a news item published in a vernacular daily in 2015 on rampant use of calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits in both Telangana and AP states.

On Wednesday, the standing counsel for Telangana State Public Service Commission told the court that the TSPSC had received orders from the State government for initiating the selection process for recruitment of food safety officers. The bench directed the principal secretary to medical, health and family welfare to submit report regarding the steps taken for the purpose and posted the matter to April 23 for further hearing.

