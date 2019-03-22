Nama, along with host of TDP leaders, joins pink bandwagon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP politburo member and former Lok Sabha member from Khammam, Nama Nageswara Rao formally joined TRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao here on Thursday. Along with Nama Nageswara Rao, TDP State vice-presidents M Amarnath Babu and Maddineni Baby Swarnakumari, party general secretary and former Telugu Mahila president Atluri Ramadevi, spokesperson Anusha Ram and other leaders joined the pink party.

Speaking to reporters later, Nageswara Rao said that the development of Telangana was possible only under the leadership of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Stating that he had supported the Telangana Bill in the Lok Sabha, Nageswara Rao said that he would strengthen the TRS in the erstwhile Khammam district.

Rao said that he joined TRS for the development of the State. He liked the irrigation, drinking water and welfare schemes introduced by the TRS government.

Meanwhile, two Congress candidates, who unsuccessfully contested in 2018 Assembly elections, joined TRS in the presence of KTR on Thursday. Congress candidate from Chennur Assembly segment Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha joined TRS. Shadnagar Assembly Congress candidate in 2018 Assembly elections and former MLA Ch Pratap Reddy too called on Rama Rao and decided to join TRS. Pratap Reddy had won from Shadnagar on a Congress ticket in 2009 elections. But, he lost in 2014 and 2018 polls from Shadnagar on Congress ticket.

Sobharani to quit TDP?

Meanwhile, Telangana TDP Telugu Mahila president Bandru Sobharani is likely to resign from the party and is expected to join TRS.The leader from Alair decided to quit TDP as the party failed to consider her request for ticket from Nalgonda or Bhongir.