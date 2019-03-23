‘City has foodies like Italy, traffic like New York’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to the US Consul General, Hyderabadis are similar to Italians because both are food-centric, family-focused people. “In terms of traffic chaos, however, the city is more similar to New York,” she says.Katherine Hadda, who was earlier stationed in Italy and Afghanistan, said in a lighter vein, “In Hyderabad, most social conversations somehow end up revolving around food.” On the other hand, the traffic and public transport in the city has disappointed Hadda a little. “I like walking as well as using the public transport. But I have found that both are a little difficult here.”