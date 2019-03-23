Home States Telangana

‘City has foodies like Italy, traffic like New York’

According to the US Consul General, Hyderabadis are similar to Italians because both are food-centric, family-focused people.

Published: 23rd March 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to the US Consul General, Hyderabadis are similar to Italians because both are food-centric, family-focused people. “In terms of traffic chaos, however, the city is more similar to New York,” she says.Katherine Hadda, who was earlier stationed in Italy and Afghanistan, said in a lighter vein, “In Hyderabad, most social conversations somehow end up revolving around food.” On the other hand, the traffic and public transport in the city has disappointed Hadda a little. “I like walking as well as using the public transport. But I have found that both are a little difficult here.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp