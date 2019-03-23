Is TDP officially out of Khammam politics?

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Until not so long ago, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was a political force to reckon with in Khammam. Though historically Communist-dominated, the district had afforded the party a golden age of its own. However, the party now seems to be well on its way to extinction in the region.

TDP’s downfall in Khammam assumedly began in 2014, primarily with the defection of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to the TRS. In addition, the TDP’s stand against the formation of Telangana State had not helped the party gain many brownie points.

Now with former MP and TDP politburo member Nama Nageswara Rao succumbing to the TRS as well, the party has been reduced to smithereens in the district. Even leaders like T Brahmaiah and M Baby Swarna Kumari had recently bid adieu to join TRS.