Home States Telangana

Is TDP officially out of Khammam politics?

Until not so long ago, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was a political force to reckon with in Khammam.

Published: 23rd March 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Until not so long ago, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was a political force to reckon with in Khammam. Though historically Communist-dominated, the district had afforded the party a golden age of its own. However, the party now seems to be well on its way to extinction in the region.

TDP’s downfall in Khammam assumedly began in 2014, primarily with the defection of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to the TRS. In addition, the TDP’s stand against the formation of Telangana State had not helped the party gain many brownie points.

Now with former MP and TDP politburo member Nama Nageswara Rao succumbing to the TRS as well, the party has been reduced to smithereens in the district. Even leaders like T Brahmaiah and M Baby Swarna Kumari had recently bid adieu to join TRS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Desam Party Khammam TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp