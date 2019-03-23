Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate declares Rs 895 crore family assets, becomes richest Telugu politician

Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. (Facebook)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the Congress party candidate from Telangana's Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, has declared family assets worth Rs 895 crore, making him the richest politician in both the Telugu states.

Vishweshwar Reddy owns movable assets of Rs 223 crore, while the movable assets of his wife K. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals stood at Rs 613 crore. The movable assets of their dependent son were nearly Rs 20 crore.

However, none of the family members own a car or any other motor vehicle.

Vishweshwar Reddy also has immovable assets of Rs 36 crore while the same of his wife are valued at Rs 1.81 crore.

The engineer-turned-politician submitted an affidavit declaring his and family assets while filing nomination on Friday.

In 2014, he declared family assets of over Rs 528 crore.

He had then contested and won as a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate. He joined the Congress on the eve of the Assembly elections last December.

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister P. Narayana, who owns the Narayana Group of institutions, also declared family assets of Rs 667 crore on Friday while filing nomination for the state Assembly from Nellore constituency.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu declared family assets worth Rs 574 crore while YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and his wife own assets worth Rs 538 crore.

