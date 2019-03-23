SEC finds 75 suspected violations on social media accounts in 10 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission has received over 75 possible violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on social media during the period between March 12-22. Those suspected violations were found from various official party pages and private party pages on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter and have been sent for scrutiny to the respective DEOs.

According to officials these were found by the Social Media Monitoring Committee with the help of district level media certification committees, who scanned through the social media and found these violations.

“These are suspected violations and were sent to the respective DEOs and reports have been sought to identify if a breach of poll code guidelines or paid news rules have taken place,” Joint CEO Amrapali Kata, said.

As per protocol, every party needs to take a pre-certification from the CEO office and every individual candidate needs to take the same from their returning officer, on all the content posted on social media. Without prior certification, any content posted will be scrutinised for poll code violations. The EC of Telangana has already taken suo moto action on 53 social media violations.

Some of the suspected violations have come in from the official pages of KTR, Balka Suman, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revanth Reddy, Kishan Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar etc.

In terms of caste and identity, the social media monitoring team has also looked into BJP Telangana’s video on making disrespectful statements about religious issues.