Vivek quits as govt’s advisor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over the party’s decision to not allot Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat to him, TRS leader G Vivekananda on Friday submitted his resignation as the Advisor to the State government. According to sources, Vivekanand will announce his future course of action on Saturday. The TRS sources, however, said that he may continue in the ruling party.Vivekanand, in his resignation letter to CM KCR, said: “I bring to your notice that you have invited me back into the party with a word that the Peddapalli LS ticket will be given to me in 2019 elections. Subsequently, I was appointed as the Advisor to Government of Telangana. Under the current circumstances of my MP ticket being denied, I am resigning from the post.”