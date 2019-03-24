Home States Telangana

Congress leaders approaching me to join TRS, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

The state of affairs in the grand old party in Telangana is so bad that its leaders keep calling me to help them get into the TRS fold, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state of affairs in the grand old party in Telangana is so bad that its leaders keep calling me to help them get into the TRS fold, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said. Speaking at a public rally at Hafeez Babanagar under the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency on Saturday, the Hyderabad MP who is looking for his fourth win in the ensuing general elections, said, “What’s even remaining in Congress? Everyone is leaving, no one wants to stay there,’’ he said.

Condemning the attempted lynching of a family from Gurugram by locals who entered the victims’ house and beat up members, Owaisi said “Do they (the assailants) get strength from your governance? Is your governance responsible for their audacity to enter their house and beat them? he questioned Modi. He asked Modi to listen to the shrieks of the girl whose father was being beaten up by a group of youngsters on their terrace. “It is infuriating to watch..family had to endure for no fault of their own,” he said.

He took a swipe at the Centre for their apparent “politicisation” of the Pulwama attack and said, “I believed when the MEA secretary and Air Force Chief of Staff issued their statements. But it was Rajnath Singh who tried to reap political fruits by saying that Balakot attack had killed 400 terrorists.’’

He paraphrased Singh who reportedly had justified the number by saying that the National Technical Research Organisation had observed that 400 cell phones went offline post the strike on the Pakistan soil. Taking a swipe at the remark Owaisi said, “If NTRO can keep tabs on 400 mobile on Pak soil, what were your Intelligence doing when 50 kg of RDX was brought in for the Pulwama attack?

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi TRS Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp