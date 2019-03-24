Congress leaders approaching me to join TRS, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state of affairs in the grand old party in Telangana is so bad that its leaders keep calling me to help them get into the TRS fold, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said. Speaking at a public rally at Hafeez Babanagar under the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency on Saturday, the Hyderabad MP who is looking for his fourth win in the ensuing general elections, said, “What’s even remaining in Congress? Everyone is leaving, no one wants to stay there,’’ he said.

Condemning the attempted lynching of a family from Gurugram by locals who entered the victims’ house and beat up members, Owaisi said “Do they (the assailants) get strength from your governance? Is your governance responsible for their audacity to enter their house and beat them? he questioned Modi. He asked Modi to listen to the shrieks of the girl whose father was being beaten up by a group of youngsters on their terrace. “It is infuriating to watch..family had to endure for no fault of their own,” he said.

He took a swipe at the Centre for their apparent “politicisation” of the Pulwama attack and said, “I believed when the MEA secretary and Air Force Chief of Staff issued their statements. But it was Rajnath Singh who tried to reap political fruits by saying that Balakot attack had killed 400 terrorists.’’

He paraphrased Singh who reportedly had justified the number by saying that the National Technical Research Organisation had observed that 400 cell phones went offline post the strike on the Pakistan soil. Taking a swipe at the remark Owaisi said, “If NTRO can keep tabs on 400 mobile on Pak soil, what were your Intelligence doing when 50 kg of RDX was brought in for the Pulwama attack?