Nine students booked for cheating in SSC exams

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR/HYDERABAD: Despite the measures taken by the Commissioner and Director of School Education and Director of Government Examination (DGE) to ensure that the SSC examinations are conducted without any incidents of cheating, as many as nine students were caught copying in Mahbubnagar on Saturday for the Mathematics paper 1 examination.

“The flying squad caught nine students cheating at three examination centres -- Lumbini School, Brilliant Grammer School and Government Practice School. They have been booked and barred from taking further exams,” DEO Nampally Rajesh told Express.

Acting on the direction of the collector, as many as seven teachers have been “suspended with immediate effect” and a head master’s suspension order has been directed to the Regional Director’s Office, as per protocol.

RDO Srinivas has submitted a report to the collector on the mass copying incident. Additionally, another three cases of malpractice were reported from Hyderabad and two invigilators were relieved from duty.

DGE had constituted four special and 144 flying squads to monitor the examinations. The officials had been clear from the beginning that responsibility of any malpractice lies with the invigilator.