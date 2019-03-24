Home States Telangana

Nine students booked for cheating in SSC exams

The officials had been clear from the beginning that responsibility of any malpractice lies with the invigilator.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

students

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR/HYDERABAD: Despite the measures taken by the Commissioner and Director of School Education and Director of Government Examination (DGE) to ensure that the SSC examinations are conducted without any incidents of cheating, as many as nine students were caught copying in Mahbubnagar on Saturday for the Mathematics paper 1 examination.

“The flying squad caught nine students cheating at three examination centres -- Lumbini School, Brilliant Grammer School and Government Practice School. They have been booked and barred from taking further exams,” DEO Nampally Rajesh told Express.  

Acting on the direction of the collector, as many as seven teachers have been “suspended with immediate effect” and a head master’s suspension order has been directed to the Regional Director’s Office, as per protocol. 

RDO Srinivas has submitted a report to the collector on the mass copying incident. Additionally, another three cases of malpractice were reported from Hyderabad and two invigilators were relieved from duty.
DGE had constituted four special and 144 flying squads to monitor the examinations. The officials had been clear from the beginning that responsibility of any malpractice lies with the invigilator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SSC exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp