Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS fields youngster from Secunderabad to take on BJP, Congress veterans

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has fielded a 32-year old youngster Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency to take on G Kishan Reddy of the BJP, a three-time MLA from Amberpet constituency.

Congress has fielded M Anjan Kumar Yadav who represented the constituency in 2004 and 2009. The seat was snatched by the BJP in 2014 when Union Minister Bandaru Dattratey won from here. However, he was denied the ticket by the party this time.

Sai Kiran himself is the son of Sanathnagar MLA and Animal Husbandry Minister in Telangana government Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav sounded confident of his victory while claiming that he has only to think of the 'margin' of victory.

"I am very much confident on my victory. KCR and KTR have already given me the victory in a golden spoon. I just need to focus on the majority. If KTR comes and campaigns here, then my margin will increase to 5-6 lakh. I will be the youngest member out of 543 parliamentarians," Sai Kiran said while declaring himself as the 'Son of Secunderabad'.

Talasani Jr praised the Telangana government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao for his 'wonderful rule' while claiming that several other state governments have also adopted his schemes like 'Raithu Bandhu'.

"If people vote for Congress and BJP, Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi will be benefited. But if they vote for TRS, Telangana public will benefit from it. KCR will be a key player at the Centre," he claimed.

"People of Telangana have lost confidence in the BJP and the Congress. BJP has sacked the present Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya without any explanation and given his seat to Kishan Reddy who lost the assembly elections in December 2018," Talasani Jr said.

Sai Kiran Yadav also thanked KCR and KTR for fielding him from Secunderabad constituency.

He challenged Chandrababu Naidu to tell what he has done in the last five years and reveal his plan for the next five years.

"Chandrababu Naidu is provoking the people of Andhra to do the same things, which happened 10 years back but people who settled in Telangana are happy. If Jagan Mohan Reddy comes into power in Andhra, we will also fight for their special status," Talasani Jr added.

"Being a politician is the best profession in India," he said.