Telangana police bind over 1,975 history-sheeters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,975 history-sheeters and those who have criminal past were bound over across the State, following the model code of conduct, on Sunday. Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said that at least 114 weapons were deposited on Sunday at different police stations while 32 Arms licenses were cancelled.

The DGP stated that the police have executed 63 non-bail warrants, seized cash Rs 1.88 crore, seized 679.12 liters liquor which worth `2.25 lakh, other goods worth Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, the Jubilee Hills police have conducted special checks on Saturday night and seized Rs 1.50 unaccounted cash from two persons.