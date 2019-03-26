Home States Telangana

Bhadradri Thermal Power plant by December end

 The boiler of the first unit of the 4x270 MW (1080 MW) Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) has been lit up on Monday as per schedule.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

TS Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao at the inauguration of the boiler of first unit of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station near Ramanujavaram village on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The boiler of the first unit of the 4x270 MW (1080 MW) Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) has been lit up on Monday as per schedule. The construction works of 4X270 MW (1,080MW) of BTPS near Ramanujavaram village in Manuguru mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 7,857 crore. The works are in full swing.

 “The boiler of the first unit is lighted up today, as per the schedule,” an official communication said. 
Similarly, TS Genco, which is executing the project, expects all the other three boilers to be lighted up in the coming months.  According to plans, all the four units will be commissioned by the end of this year to meet the power requirement of the mega Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

TS Genco and TS Transco chairman and managing director (CMD) Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao congratulated all the engineers of TS Genco, BHEL and vendors and requested them to keep up the same tempo to commission all the units as per the schedule by the end of this year.  

The first unit might begin full-scale production within next two months. Bhadradri is the second green field project started after the formation of Telangana State for which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone in March, 2015. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhadradri Thermal Power Station chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp