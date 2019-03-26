Bhadradri Thermal Power plant by December end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The boiler of the first unit of the 4x270 MW (1080 MW) Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) has been lit up on Monday as per schedule. The construction works of 4X270 MW (1,080MW) of BTPS near Ramanujavaram village in Manuguru mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 7,857 crore. The works are in full swing.

“The boiler of the first unit is lighted up today, as per the schedule,” an official communication said.

Similarly, TS Genco, which is executing the project, expects all the other three boilers to be lighted up in the coming months. According to plans, all the four units will be commissioned by the end of this year to meet the power requirement of the mega Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

TS Genco and TS Transco chairman and managing director (CMD) Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao congratulated all the engineers of TS Genco, BHEL and vendors and requested them to keep up the same tempo to commission all the units as per the schedule by the end of this year.

The first unit might begin full-scale production within next two months. Bhadradri is the second green field project started after the formation of Telangana State for which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone in March, 2015.