Censor Board clears Ram Gopal Varma's ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ 

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the release of controversial film ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), the film was given U certificate by the Censor Board after ordering minor verbal cuts. When contacted, a CBFC official on condition of anonymity said on Monday that the board has suggested a few minor cuts and cleared the film for release.

‘’But I cannot reveal which words have to be muted as the Regional Officer (RO) is yet to sign the censor certificate. A clear picture will emerge only after the certificate duly signed and authorised by RO, is released. Technically, decks have been cleared for the film’s release,” he said.

The biopic based on the events that happened in NTR’s life after the entry of his second wife, Lakshmi Parvathi, is rousing interest in both the Telugu states. The producers of the film Rakesh Reddy and Deepti Balagiri are making preparations for its release on March 29.